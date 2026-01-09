You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after car, dump truck collide on Route 6 in Eastham

January 9, 2026

EASTHAM – A car and dump truck collided on Route 6 in Eastham about 4 PM Friday. The crash happened on State Highway (Route 6A in front of the Fire Station near Samoset Road. Luckily no injuries were reported. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

