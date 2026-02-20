Sad update: Body of man who fell through ice in Eastham recovered

– From Eastham Police: On Friday, February 20, 2026, an additional extensive search operation was conducted at Bee’s River. This large scale, multiagency search included personnel and assets from the Eastham Police and Fire Departments, Barnstable County Technical Rescue and Dive Team, Barnstable County Sherrif’s Office, Massachusetts Department of Fire Service, and Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and K9 Unit. Units began arriving at 7 AM to take advantage of a mid-morning low tide. Ice conditions had significantly subsided and allowed for a much easier search by land at low tide. Multiple drones provided an ariel search of the area as well. At approximately 9:30 AM, Mr. Boucher’s body was located by members of the Barnstable County Fire Department Technical Rescue Team in the marsh area approximately half a mile to the northeast of the Bee’s River parking lot.

The Eastham Police and Fire Departments continue to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims. We would also like to thank our regional partners for their hard work and commitment to locating Mr. Boucher and bring closure to this tragic incident.

See original story here.