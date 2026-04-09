Video: 20-Year-Old Hyannis Man Arrested for String of Motor Vehicle Breaks for the third time



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On April 8, 2026 20-year-old Jakari Sylvia of Hyannis was arrested for a string of motor vehicle break ins. Over the past several weeks there has been close to a dozen break ins to motor vehicles in the Old Strawberry Hill Road area of Hyannis. In the early morning hours of April 8, 2026 Barnstable Police Officers working the Midnight Shift responded to the area of Seagate Lane for a break in that had just occurred. Sylvia, who matched the description of the suspect provided to officers, was walking in the immediate area and upon seeing officers fled on foot. Utilizing Police K-9 and a Police Drone, Sylvia was located scaling fences and running through backyards prior to hiding along side a house. Officers were directed to Sylvia’s location where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Sylvia was transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was charged with:

Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle (4 counts)

Attempted Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle (5 counts)

Larceny Under $1,200 (2 counts)

Sylvia was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday April 8, 2026 where he was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail. This case is being prosecuted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

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Editor’s note – CWN Archives show Sylvia has been busted twice in 2024 for similar charges:

July 12th, 2024: 19-year-old Hyannis man arrested for string of Car Breaks

September 20th, 2024: 19-year-old man arrested for another string of Car Breaks