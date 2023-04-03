Woman charged as accessory after the fact in 2020 shooting of MSP trooper in Hyannis

Editor’s note: Due to technical issues, CWN did not immediately receive this information from the District Attorney’s office.

HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois recently announced that on March 17, 2023, a grand jury indicted Kemorine Brown, DOB of 10/18/1978, for her role relating to the November 20, 2020 shooting of a Massachusetts State Police Trooper in Hyannis.

Specifically, Kemorine Brown was indicted on charges of accessory after the fact and intimidation of a witness.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit investigated the case. The defendant will be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court in the near future. Assistant District Attorney Coleen Duarte will be prosecuting the case.

The accused shooter, Andre Sterling was killed a couple of weeks later in a shootout with U.S. Marshal’s in the Bronx. Two U.S. Marshals were wounded in that shootout.