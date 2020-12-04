You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in Cape Cod Trooper shooting reportedly killed in New York City shootout

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in Cape Cod Trooper shooting reportedly killed in New York City shootout

December 4, 2020

Wanted poster of Andre K. Sterling issued Massachusetts State Police, suspect in shooting of MSP. John Lennon. 

NEW YORK – The man accused of shooting a Massachusetts State Trooper in Hyannis last month has reportedly been killed in a shootout with U.S. Marshals in New York City.

According to media outlets in New York City, the Marshals were searching for Andre Sterling, 35, in the Bronx section of the city when the shootout happened.

Sterling was reportedly killed and at least 2 Marshals were shot but were expected to survive.

Cape Wide News is following this developing story and will have more details throughout the day.

Law enforcement have been looking for Sterling since he allegedly shot Trooper John Lennon, 28, on November 20th on Camp St. in Hyannis.

Lennon was shot in the hand and has since been released from the hospital. The round went through his hand and then appeared to have struck his ballistic vest in his shoulder area.

The shooting happened while Lennon was conducting a traffic stop.

