You are here: Home / Entertainment / DIY Drippy Pumpkins

DIY Drippy Pumpkins

October 15, 2020

What You Need

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 14

I am always on the lookout for creative Halloween decorations, especially for pumpkins. I recently stumbled upon a crafty way to make festive pumpkins WITHOUT using knives! It seemed pretty simple, so I thought I’d give it a try.

Not only did it involve melting crayons, but it was relatively inexpensive and reasonably easy to clean up after. 

Scroll through the pictures above to see the whole process with 2 adults and a 12 year old. 

What you need:  1 large box of crayons (I was advised that Crayola work best as the wax melts evenly), inexpensive craft glue guns (I found some at JoAnne Fabrics for  $2.99), Googly Eyes (if you like… Also consider other add-ons like teeth or glitter), Glue sticks, and Pumpkins (I found small-ish “sugar” pumpkins were a good choice for $1.99 each)… When All was totaled up (with discounts and coupons), I spend less than $20 for the whole set-up!

The original instructions encouraged you to glue the crayons to the pumpkins at the stem and melt them with a hair-dryer, which will also work well. Once someone pointed out that crayons fit into a glue gun, I opted for the quieter method of melting wax.

HELPFUL HINTS: The wrappers really do fall right off the crayons if you soak them in warm water for just a few minutes. Put down plenty of paper. I used the paper bags from shopping as newspaper is smudgy. Big pumpkins require lots of wax! Make sure you have plenty of crayons and LOTS of colors! I found everyone was drawn to bright colors, but everyone had their own design idea. 

I was also happy to see this was not considered a “girly” craft, so everyone was interested and had a good time. Aside from the occasional splatter caused by pushing the crayon into the glue gun to “un-clog” the tip… the mess was kept on the paper. 

Do you have a clever way to decorate pumpkins? Share your pictures and ideas: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com 

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment Tagged With: , ,
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 