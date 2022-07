PARMALEE is playing the Main Stage at the Barnstable County Fair on Saturday, July 23rd at 7:30 pm! Their new single, ‘Take My Name,’ is currently topping the country charts and is all over the radio.

That Girl In The Morning (Cat Wilson) had a chance to chat with lead singer, Matt Thomas about getting back on the road, crashing weddings, making movies and fair food!

Listen Here:

