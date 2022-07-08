The 2022 Barnstable County Fair – All You Need to Know

The Barnstable County Agricultural Society held its first fair, consisting of livestock and handicraft exhibits, in 1844 … 2022 is here and the Fair is back this summer – a family tradition that will feel even more special.

The Barnstable County Fair is an affordable, not-to-be-missed summer family tradition – where families come to create memories and celebrate the simple pleasures that aren’t easy to find these days. The Fair brings wholesome fun, unique food and great music to families at a great value.

Starts Monday, July 18 and through Sunday, July 24.

Monday through Thursday, gates open at 4pm; Friday through Sunday, gates open at 12 noon.

Admission is only $15.00, (ages 6-11 are $5 with paying adult, and kids 5 and younger are free with paying adult) and all shows are included with the price of admission.

Centrally located, and free parking: right off Route 151 in East Falmouth

More information: barnstablecountyfair.org

Attractions and Ground Acts

Livestock Shows

Fair Food

Circus Incredible

FlatOut Freestyle

Kevin Adair

Beer Garden

Petting Zoo

Main Event Schedule:

Monday, July 18 • 7:30 PM: Allie Colleen

Tuesday, July 19 • 7:00 PM: Team Demolition Derby

Wednesday, July 20 • 7:00 PM: Demolition Derby

Thursday, July 21 • 7:30 PM: ABBA Tribute Band – ARRIVAL from Sweden

Friday, July 22 • 7:30 PM: Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits

Saturday, July 23 • 7:30 PM: Parmalee

Sunday, July 24 • 7:30 PM: Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes