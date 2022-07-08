The 2022 Barnstable County Fair – All You Need to Know

The Barnstable County Agricultural Society held its first fair, consisting of livestock and handicraft exhibits, in 1844 … 2022 is here and the Fair is back this summer – a family tradition that will feel even more special.
The Barnstable County Fair is an affordable, not-to-be-missed summer family tradition – where families come to create memories and celebrate the simple pleasures that aren’t easy to find these days. The Fair brings wholesome fun, unique food and great music to families at a great value.
- Starts Monday, July 18 and through Sunday, July 24.
- Monday through Thursday, gates open at 4pm; Friday through Sunday, gates open at 12 noon.
- Admission is only $15.00, (ages 6-11 are $5 with paying adult, and kids 5 and younger are free with paying adult) and all shows are included with the price of admission.
- Centrally located, and free parking: right off Route 151 in East Falmouth
- More information: barnstablecountyfair.org
Attractions and Ground Acts
- Livestock Shows
- Fair Food
- Circus Incredible
- FlatOut Freestyle
- Kevin Adair
- Beer Garden
- Petting Zoo
Main Event Schedule:
Monday, July 18 • 7:30 PM: Allie Colleen
Tuesday, July 19 • 7:00 PM: Team Demolition Derby
Wednesday, July 20 • 7:00 PM: Demolition Derby
Thursday, July 21 • 7:30 PM: ABBA Tribute Band – ARRIVAL from Sweden
Friday, July 22 • 7:30 PM: Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits
Saturday, July 23 • 7:30 PM: Parmalee
Sunday, July 24 • 7:30 PM: Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes