Hidden Cape Cod: Fascinating, Little-Known Facts About Every Cape Town

Long Point, the thin peninsula jutting out of Provincetown and curling slightly back toward Truro, was a thriving fishing village during the early 1800s. But in the 1850s, families decided to pack up and move back to the mainland portion of town – and took their houses with them. The structures were floated on casks over a mile of water. Some accounts say that some of the wives were so unperturbed by the action that they kept cleaning and organizing while their homes were afloat. Historians cannot quite agree on what prompted the move, but by the time of the Civil War, only two houses remained on Long Point, above.