The 5 Best Thai Restaurants on the Cape

Spicy eggplant. Pad Thai. Panang Curry. Pad Kee Mao. Sounds pretty “tom yum,” huh? There’s nothing quite like Thai food: lightly prepared, fried but not heavy, delicate yet rich, fragrant and sometimes spicy.
For those who are already fans, there’s no better takeout food to bring home for lunch or dinner.
If you’re looking for a quick guide to grabbing Thai to go on Cape Cod, look no further. Here is the cream of the yellow-curry crop:
Bangkok Kitchen, Hyannis
Looks can be deceiving and you might easily miss Bangkok Kitchen, since it sits rather diminutively next to the Staples plaza near the airport. It also has very little parking up front and not too many tables. But that has zero impact on the quality of the food. Many Cape’s locals wouldn’t go to any other Thai restaurant. You’ll always see people stopping by, in all seasons, with smiles on their faces, excited to bring their favorite Thai home or ready to have a relaxing sit down. Bangkok Kitchen, 339 Barnstable Road, Hyannis.
Comments
The best restaurant on the Cape.
What about the Thai restaurant in Orleans across from Nauset Marine?
What about Bangkok Cuisine. They are hands down the best.
Tuk Tuk on Shore Road in Bourne Village should be in this list!
