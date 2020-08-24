You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Food / The 5 Best Thai Restaurants on the Cape

The 5 Best Thai Restaurants on the Cape

August 24, 2020 6 Comments
5 Best Thai Restaurants

5 Best Thai Restaurants

Spicy eggplant. Pad Thai. Panang Curry. Pad Kee Mao. Sounds pretty “tom yum,” huh? There’s nothing quite like Thai food: lightly prepared, fried but not heavy, delicate yet rich, fragrant and sometimes spicy.

For those who are already fans, there’s no better takeout food to bring home for lunch or dinner.

If you’re looking for a quick guide to grabbing Thai to go on Cape Cod, look no further. Here is the cream of the yellow-curry crop:

Bangkok Kitchen, Hyannis

Looks can be deceiving and you might easily miss Bangkok Kitchen, since it sits rather diminutively next to the Staples plaza near the airport. It also has very little parking up front and not too many tables. But that has zero impact on the quality of the food. Many Cape’s locals wouldn’t go to any other Thai restaurant. You’ll always see people stopping by, in all seasons, with smiles on their faces, excited to bring their favorite Thai home or ready to have a relaxing sit down. Bangkok Kitchen, 339 Barnstable Road, Hyannis.

 

Comments

  1. Diane Whigham says
    February 18, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    The best restaurant on the Cape.

    Reply
  2. Barbara Quinn says
    February 19, 2017 at 9:42 am

    What about the Thai restaurant in Orleans across from Nauset Marine?

    Reply
  3. Eric Stewart says
    March 4, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    What about Bangkok Cuisine. They are hands down the best.

    Reply
  4. Christine Shock says
    April 21, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Tuk Tuk on Shore Road in Bourne Village should be in this list!

    Reply
  5. จำหน่ายรถตุ๊กตุ๊ก says
    December 12, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Article writing is also a fun, if you know then you can write if not it is complex to write.

    Reply
  6. uncategorized says
    August 24, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Can I simply just say what a comfort to find somebody who actually understands what they’re discussing over the internet.
    You definitely understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
    More people need to read this and understand this side of your story.
    I was surprised that you aren’t more popular given that you surely possess the gift.

    Reply

