The 5 Best Thai Restaurants on the Cape

Spicy eggplant. Pad Thai. Panang Curry. Pad Kee Mao. Sounds pretty “tom yum,” huh? There’s nothing quite like Thai food: lightly prepared, fried but not heavy, delicate yet rich, fragrant and sometimes spicy.

For those who are already fans, there’s no better takeout food to bring home for lunch or dinner.

If you’re looking for a quick guide to grabbing Thai to go on Cape Cod, look no further. Here is the cream of the yellow-curry crop: