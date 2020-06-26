There’s Nothing Quite Like the Experience of a Drive-in Movie

Drive-in theaters are popping up everywhere lately, much to the joy of many. Experiencing the fun of a drive-in movie is not just about seeing the movie. It’s about sitting outside (or inside) your own car, watching a movie on a big screen, getting popcorn and other snacks at a snack bar and hearing the movie coming through on your own car radio. And it’s not just all of that! It’s a great opportunity to have some real family fun.

If you’ve never been to a drive-in movie before, you’re in for a treat. Here are some local drive-ins you can check out. Enjoy the experience!

Wellfleet Drive-in Theater – This has been, until recently, the only drive-in movie theater on the Cape, and has been in operation since 1957. It’s located at 51 US Route 6, in Wellfleet. For movies, prices and online purchasing of tickets, visit https://www.wellfleetcinemas.com/drive-in-theatre/.

West Yarmouth Drive In – Located at 669 Route 28 in West Yarmouth on Parker’s River, the West Yarmouth Drive-in was operated by Interstate Theatres Corporation, opening in the mid-1950s. There are now plans in the works to reopen the 22-acre site had been vacant for years, and set up two movie screens. Read the story at https://www.capecod.com/newscenter/drive-in-movies-proposed-for-west-yarmouth/

Main Street, Hyannis – On six consecutive Friday nights beginning July 3 at a parking lot at the corner of Main Street and High School Road, family-friendly movies will be featured on an inflatable screen. The lot will be configured to accommodate about 50 vehicles spaced appropriately for social distancing. Sound will be transmitted through car radios. Admission will be $20 per vehicle. For more information, visit http://www.hyannismainstreet.com/events/drive-in-movies-on-main-street-2020-07-03/.

Heritage Drive-in – Sandwich developer Thomas Tsakalos has opened a drive-in theater adjacent to the movie theater he owns on Route 130 in Sandwich. The outdoor screen has been added to the front wall of the multi-theater complex he built in 2001, and which has been sitting empty since the lockdown began in mid-March. Read about it here: https://www.capecod.com/newscenter/drive-in-movie-screenings-to-begin-at-heritage-theaters-in-sandwich-on-friday/