$100,000 Available for Small Businesses through Cape Cod Chamber

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is making $100,000 available for small businesses thanks to a donation from National Grid.

The money will be distributed in grants of $1,000 to 100 small businesses with fewer than 150 employees, said Economic Development Director Katy Acheson.

“$1,000 is going to go a long way to boost things. A lot of small businesses are working, you know we have that phrase ‘paycheck to paycheck.’ I don’t think that’s any different for small businesses most of the year even on Cape Cod,” said Acheson.

As long as the business qualifies for the program, the money can be used for any expense.

Grantees must be a customer of National Grid, but they do not have to be a member of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

Questions about the grant program can be addressed to Katy Acheson by email to [email protected] or call/text to 508-744-5564 or emailing [email protected].

