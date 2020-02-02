AAA Urges Residents to Not Drive After Using Marijuana

HYANNIS-AAA Northeast is advising area residents to not use marijuana if they are getting behind the wheel of a car soon afterwards.

A recent AAA study in Washington state shows that the number of drivers involved in fatal crashes that tested positive for THC, marijuana’s most active ingredient, has doubled since the drug was legalized in the state in 2012. Approximately 8.8% of Washington drivers involved in fatal crashes tested positive for THC between 2008 and 2012; from 2013 to 2017, that rate rose to 18%.

Since Washington state fully legalized marijuana, 11 states–including Massachusetts–along with Washington, D.C., have followed suit.

Director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast Mary Maguire said that these statistics should be noted, especially after the opening of Cape Cod’s first marijuana shop, Curaleaf in Provincetown, on Wednesday, and as Triple M prepares to begin selling recreational marijuana in Plymouth tomorrow.

“This is something that we definitely have to be very careful about, in terms of the intersection of marijuana and driving,” Maguire explained.

Similar to drunk driving, operating while under the influence of marijuana hinders reaction times, decision making abilities, peripheral vision, and other necessary functions in order to drive a vehicle safely.

Maguire explained that drivers and passengers alike need to be responsible, which involves making sure that the driver is not distracted or impaired.

“You absolutely do have to be very careful,” she continued.

“Make sure that whoever is driving is not under the influence of any substance, of any drug.”

Maguire also reminded parents that recreational marijuana use is legal only for those who are 21 and older in Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.northeast.aaa.com.