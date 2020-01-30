Triple M to begin Recreational Pot Sales Monday in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Triple M will begin recreational marijuana sales in Plymouth next week.

The business recently received approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for adult use cultivation, processing and retail sales at its facility on Collins Avenue.

Non-medical sales will being Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

The Plymouth location will provide both medical and adult-use cannabis products.

The facility is also changing its hours. Beginning Monday, February 3, the facility will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The facility features 100 parking spaces, which should be enough to accommodate medical patients and adult-use customers.

Triple M is also seeking approval for adult-use at its medicinal dispensary in Mashpee. An application has been submitted to the commission and the company is awaiting approval.

The company anticipates it will receive a provisional license for adult-use sales at its Mashpee location sometime in the first quarter of this year.

The first adult-use dispensary on Cape Cod opened Wednesday on Commercial Street in Provincetown.