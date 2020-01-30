You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Triple M to begin Recreational Pot Sales Monday in Plymouth

Triple M to begin Recreational Pot Sales Monday in Plymouth

January 30, 2020

PLYMOUTH – Triple M will begin recreational marijuana sales in Plymouth next week.

The business recently received approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for adult use cultivation, processing and retail sales at its facility on Collins Avenue.

Non-medical sales will being Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

The Plymouth location will provide both medical and adult-use cannabis products.

The facility is also changing its hours. Beginning Monday, February 3, the facility will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The facility features 100 parking spaces, which should be enough to accommodate medical patients and adult-use customers.

Triple M is also seeking approval for adult-use at its medicinal dispensary in Mashpee. An application has been submitted to the commission and the company is awaiting approval.

The company anticipates it will receive a provisional license for adult-use sales at its Mashpee location sometime in the first quarter of this year.

The first adult-use dispensary on Cape Cod opened Wednesday on Commercial Street in Provincetown.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 