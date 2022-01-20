You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AG Healey Announces Bid for Massachusetts Governor

January 20, 2022

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) has announced that she’s running for Governor.

In a campaign announcement video released Thursday morning, Healey touted her experience as the state’s top lawyer and highlighted her and her office’s efforts in fighting for Massachusetts residents against predatory loans, the opioid epidemic, and more.

Healey will enter the race for the Democratic nomination, which already includes Harvard professor Danielle Allen and State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz. Former State Senator Ben Downing recently became the first Democrat to bow out of the race.

Healey will be looking to take over for current Governor Charlie Baker (R), who said last month that he won’t be seeking a third term in the post. Former State Representative and candidate for U.S. Senate Geoff Diehl is looking to secure the Republican nomination.

