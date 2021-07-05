You are here: Home / NewsCenter / First GOP Hopeful Geoff Diehl Announces Bid for Governor

First GOP Hopeful Geoff Diehl Announces Bid for Governor

July 5, 2021

Geoff Diehl

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans have their first official 2022 candidate for governor — and it’s not Gov. Charlie Baker. Geoff Diehl announced Sunday that he’s running for the state’s top political office.

The former GOP state representative from Whitman revealed the decision on a website that outlines a series of policy steps he’d push for if elected — including lower taxes, help for small businesses and opposition to new regulations aimed at police.

Diehl launched an unsuccessful challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018. Baker has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.

By STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 