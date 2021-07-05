First GOP Hopeful Geoff Diehl Announces Bid for Governor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans have their first official 2022 candidate for governor — and it’s not Gov. Charlie Baker. Geoff Diehl announced Sunday that he’s running for the state’s top political office.

The former GOP state representative from Whitman revealed the decision on a website that outlines a series of policy steps he’d push for if elected — including lower taxes, help for small businesses and opposition to new regulations aimed at police.

Diehl launched an unsuccessful challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018. Baker has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.