Downing Drops Out of Massachusetts Governor’s Race

BOSTON (AP) – The first Democrat to formally announce a run for governor in Massachusetts says he is dropping out of the race.

Former state Senator Ben Downing said in a statement Tuesday he is dropping out of the 2022 election because his campaign simply does not have the financial resources to continue.

With Republican Governor Charlie Baker announcing this month that he does not plan to run for a third term, the race is wide open. The Democrats who remain in the race include Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz. On the Republican side, former state Representative Geoff Diehl has formally announced his candidacy.

From The Associated Press