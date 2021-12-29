You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Downing Drops Out of Massachusetts Governor’s Race

Downing Drops Out of Massachusetts Governor’s Race

December 29, 2021

Photo credit: Jeremy Goldstein

BOSTON (AP) – The first Democrat to formally announce a run for governor in Massachusetts says he is dropping out of the race.

Former state Senator Ben Downing said in a statement Tuesday he is dropping out of the 2022 election because his campaign simply does not have the financial resources to continue.

With Republican Governor Charlie Baker announcing this month that he does not plan to run for a third term, the race is wide open. The Democrats who remain in the race include Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz. On the Republican side, former state Representative Geoff Diehl has formally announced his candidacy.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 