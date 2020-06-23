Arts Foundation Transitioning Pops by the Sea to Online Format

HYANNIS – The 35th annual Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea show will go on this summer, although in a different format.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod has announced that the concert will be streamed live on August 9.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra will be performing virtually, while behind-the-scenes footage of the foundation’s work on the Cape will be highlighted.

Local healthcare professionals who have served the community during the pandemic will also be honored.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. on August 9. It will be streamed on the foundation’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.