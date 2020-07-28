Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Continues Operations with Virus Safety Measures

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is carrying on with their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conservancy’s Shark Center in Chatham was able to reopen to the public in the third phase of the state’s reopening plan. With that, CEO Cynthia Wigren said that a reservation system has been implemented for the season.

“It’s a reservation based on an hour tour of the center,” Wigren said.

With that, Wigren added that capacity has been limited at the center and face coverings must be worn at all times. Cleaning measures have also greatly expanded, Wigren said.

Even during this pandemic, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is offering new exhibits to visitors. One of these features is an 18 foot fiberglass white shark, which is hanging from the center’s ceiling for attendees to see.

Wigren said that visitors are often curious about the size of sharks that are spotted and tagged by the conservancy.

“Here, off of Cape Cod, now we can show people how large these animals can get,” she continued.

To learn more, including how to make a reservation to visit the Shark Center, click here.