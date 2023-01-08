You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Seeks Summer Interns

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Seeks Summer Interns

January 8, 2023

CHATHAM – Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is seeking interns for this upcoming summer to help with the group’s outreach and education efforts. 

Applicants need to be enrolled in an accredited university or college program at either the undergraduate or graduate level to be eligible. Recent college graduates can also apply.

“It’s looking at what kind of skills is someone hoping to gain so that they can be a strong science communicator,” said AWSC Education Director Marianne Walsh in an interview last year about the intern program

Walsh also commented on how interns promote the group’s Shark Smart curriculum during the busy summer months. 

“Having a larger team to enable us to be able to bring forth the Shark Smart guidelines and generate more awareness for white sharks in this region is really important,” Walsh said.

Applications for the intern positions are open until February 10. 

More information on internships and intern responsibilities can be found through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

The Conservancy recently closed out its shark research for the season with 31 animals tagged in 2022. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 