Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Seeks Summer Interns

CHATHAM – Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is seeking interns for this upcoming summer to help with the group’s outreach and education efforts.

Applicants need to be enrolled in an accredited university or college program at either the undergraduate or graduate level to be eligible. Recent college graduates can also apply.

“It’s looking at what kind of skills is someone hoping to gain so that they can be a strong science communicator,” said AWSC Education Director Marianne Walsh in an interview last year about the intern program.

Walsh also commented on how interns promote the group’s Shark Smart curriculum during the busy summer months.

“Having a larger team to enable us to be able to bring forth the Shark Smart guidelines and generate more awareness for white sharks in this region is really important,” Walsh said.

Applications for the intern positions are open until February 10.

More information on internships and intern responsibilities can be found through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The Conservancy recently closed out its shark research for the season with 31 animals tagged in 2022.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.