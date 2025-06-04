Barnstable County questions immigrant sanctuary designation by DHS

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials are weighing in after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) labeled it and some individual Cape towns as so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions” harboring illegal immigrants.

County Administrator Michael Dutton says they are looking for clarity on why the DHS added the label to the region.

“We have not received any formal notice from DHS about this designation, nor has Barnstable County adopted any policy or resolution that would identify it as a sanctuary jurisdiction,” said Dutton in the statement.

“County departments work in accordance with all applicable laws and strive to maintain professional relationships with partners at every level of government. We are currently reviewing this matter and will share additional information as it becomes available.”

The DHS has included several Cape communities on a list of sanctuary locations including the Town of Orleans—to the surprise of many local leaders including Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley.

Some cape leaders including Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr have decried recent action by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket apprehending around 40 individuals.

Others, including 5th Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos, have supported the action.

“I stand with the brave men and women in federal law enforcement who are working to keep our communities safe, especially through recent operations on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket that led to the arrest of individuals in the country illegally, including some with serious criminal histories,” said Xiarhos.