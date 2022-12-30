Big Brothers Big Sisters Bouncing Back From Pandemic

BOURNE – A local nonprofit that provides mentors for children gave insight on how it was able to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands JR Mell said that 2022 was the first year that the organization was able to rebound from the pandemic.

After years of COVID-19 restrictions, Mell said volunteers are now allowed back in schools. He noted rebuilding the group’s lunch buddies program has been a priority.

The program saw a shift in volunteers because many of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ corporate partners in the area began offering remote work to employees.

Mell said that the group pivoted to reach out to community members who are recently retired or have recently made Cape Cod their permanent home through information sessions at the Bourne Public Library.

In addition to the lunch program and the traditional mentoring model, the group also was able to relaunch its partnership with Massachusetts Maritime Academy this year.

Cadets at the school are paired as mentors for local kids, however COVID-19 restrictions had long delayed in-person meetings for the initiative.

Mell said that thanks to a partnership with the Bourne Recreation Department, the cadets and kids can now meet on site at the facility.

“So that’s been a huge win for the kids from Bourne and Wareham that are served in this model who since 2020 have had to connect virtually,” he said.

After this year saw successful fundraising efforts for the organization, Mell said that the group is launching a new strategic growth plan in 2023 and is aiming to serve 1,000 kids in the region over the next five years.

“Our board and staff are committed to ensuring that we meet the need for the kids of the Cape and Islands and that we scale our program in order to meet that need,” Mell said.

Head to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter