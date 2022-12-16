You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – JR Mell with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands

Sunday Journal – JR Mell with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands

December 16, 2022

With the holiday season underway, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands is continuing to match local kids with adult mentors. Regional Director for the group JR Mell joined us this Sunday to speak about those efforts, while also highlighting accomplishments made in 2022 by the organization and providing an overview of what’s to come in 2023.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

