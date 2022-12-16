With the holiday season underway, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands is continuing to match local kids with adult mentors. Regional Director for the group JR Mell joined us this Sunday to speak about those efforts, while also highlighting accomplishments made in 2022 by the organization and providing an overview of what’s to come in 2023.
Sunday Journal – JR Mell with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands
December 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
