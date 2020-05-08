Cape Cinema Receives Federal COVID-19 Aid

DENNIS – The Cape Cinema has received federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-owner Eric Hart announced that funding through a FEMA grant, along with a payment protection loan, was provided in order to keep employees on the payroll and to keep the cinema viable.

Hart thanked the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod for their support in securing the funding, and for also providing another loan to the Cape Cinema.

Hart explained that a nonprofit could be created going forward to operate the cinema.

Additional support for the Cape Cinema is also being accepted. For more information, visit the cinema’s website by clicking here.