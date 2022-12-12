Cape Cod Community College Recognized For Sustainability Efforts

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College has been recognized by state officials for its initiatives to promote sustainability.

The school was recently honored at the 16th Annual Leading By Example Awards for reducing its environmental impacts.

State officials commended the college for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 67% over a 2004 baseline and for its use of solar technology.

“Our college is uniquely positioned on Cape Cod, surrounded and empowered by the environment and ocean around us,” President John Cox said.

Cox cited the school’s green initiatives including its student-led orchard, the development of the net-zero Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center, and its implementation of the Gates Foundation’s “Toilet of the Future.”

“We are always looking for ways to not only enhance sustainability, but to do it in such a way that serves as a learning tool for our students,” Cox said.

The college was recognized along with six other state groups, municipalities, and individuals working in the public sector.

4Cs is holding a Blue Economy Career Day in March.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter