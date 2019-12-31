Cape Cod Year in Review: 2019

HYANNIS – The U.S Army Corps of Engineers plan to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, a tornado that ripped across several towns and a major hospital expansion were all stories that captured headlines in 2019.

We also followed a local controversy over a baseball hat with a political message that went viral, a new shark study in Cape Cod waters and the death of a Kennedy family member at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port.

From January to the end of December, it was non-stop year of news on Cape Cod.

Here are some of the top stories you read on CapeCod.com

A Plan to Replace the Bridges:

After years of study and review, the federal government announced plans to move forward with replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges that carry vehicular traffic across the Cape Cod Canal.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made the formal announcement in 2019 in a plan that will call for building two new bridges with four travel lanes each and 2 additional auxiliary lanes for acceleration and deceleration.

“Our recommendation, documented in the draft Major Rehab Evaluation Report, is to replace the Bourne and Sagamore highway bridges,” said District Engineer Col. William Conde, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, in a statement.

Both new bridges would also include appropriate bike and pedestrian access.

Meetings to gather public comment on the plan were held on Cape Cod, the South Shore and in Boston. Public comment on the plan will be open through January.

The existing bridges were constructed 84 years ago and require increasingly more frequent repair and maintenance, which is costly and causes significant impact to traffic crossing the Cape Cod Canal, the Corps said in a statement.

At the end of the public comment period, the Corps will address issues raised by the public and finalize the documents.

The report will also undergo an independent external peer review and be submitted to Corps headquarters in Washington D.C. for decision in February 2020.

“The bridge study will result in a Major Rehabilitation Evaluation Report that will evaluate the risk and reliability of the structures as well as the economic impacts/benefits of a number of alternatives including continuation of routine maintenance, major rehabilitation, and bridge replacement,” said Project Manager Craig Martin, of the Corps’ New England District, Programs and Project Management Division in Concord.

Cape Cod Struck by 3 Tornadoes:

Cape Cod was struck by three rare tornadoes in 2019 – right in the middle of the summer tourism season.

One supercell thunderstorm produced waterspouts on both Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound. One of the waterspouts moved onshore as a tornado just west of Kalmus Beach in Hyannis.

That tornado traveled a discontinuous path and lifted in South Yarmouth. The same storm produced a second tornado in Harwich a few minutes later. A third tornado was later confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Straight-line wind damage was observed in Dennis and Chatham.

The first tornado lasted from 11:57 a.m. to 12:07 p.m. and was classified as EF-1. EF-1 tornadoes have a maximum wind speed of 110 mph and a maximum width of 250 yards.

That tornado followed a discontinuous path of just over 5.5 miles.

A waterspout moved onshore just west of Kalmus Beach with winds gusting to 91 mph at a mesonet observation site. The tornado continued moving northeastward at about 35 mph. The damage was discontinuous, but the damage was quite significant where the tornado touched down.

The roof of the Cape Sands Inn on the south side of Main Street in West Yarmouth was completely peeled off.

Additional significant tornado damage occurred just southwest of the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, particularly along Hazelmoor Road from Violet Glen Road to Vine Brook Road.

Dozens of large trees were uprooted, and a few were snapped off. A house had shingles blown off. Another home had a hole in the roof from a fallen tree.

The tornado then lifted; however severe straight-line wind damage was observed from West Dennis eastward to West Harwich. Numerous large trees were uprooted, consistent with 90 mph gusts or greater.

The same supercell produced a second tornado that touched down near the center of Harwich. The tornado lasted from 12:10 to 12:15 p.m. and was also classified as EF-1.

The initial touchdown was just east of Harwich Elementary School, just south of Parallel Street.

It moved northeast through Harwich Center, passing just south of a golf course, and lifted in East Harwich in the vicinity of Queen Anne Road. The tornado traveled about 2.77 miles.

At least 150 hardwood trees were either uprooted or snapped. A few homes also had shingles that were ripped off.

The tornado then lifted; however severe straight-line wind damage was observed in Chatham. Numerous large trees were uprooted, consistent with 90 mph gusts or greater.

Both tornadoes had wind gusts estimated as high as 110 mph, which fall on the high end of EF-1 strength tornadoes. EF-2 classified tornadoes have wind speeds beginning at 111 mph.

There were no injuries reported from any of the tornadoes.

It should be noted that prior to the three July 23rd tornadoes, there had been only three documented tornadoes on Cape Cod. These were on Oct. 29, 2018 (EF0 in Woods Hole), Aug. 22, 1977 (EF1 at Hyannis/Barnstable airport) and Aug. 9, 1968 (EF1 in Vicinity of Sandwich).

Great White Shark Research Continues:

The summer of 2019 saw a return of shark researches to the shores off Cape Cod.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy wrapped up their tagging season in the early fall after several months of tagging and observation.

“Right now we are processing all the videos that we collected over the summer, we are analyzing tagging data that the Division of Marine Fisheries has been collecting over the past almost decade,” said Megan Winton, a staff scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“We’re writing paper, we are analyzing all these different data sets we’ve worked really hard to collect to identify trends and patterns in the presence of white sharks off of our coast, as well as figure out where they go when they’re not here.”

Since 2014, research led by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, has been conducted to get a more accurate picture of how many sharks spend their summers on the Cape.

This past tagging season the Conservancy fitted 50 great whites in Cape Cod waters with tracking and data-logging devices and in June they began to conduct new research focused on getting a better understanding of the predatory behavior of white sharks in the region.

“All of the tags that were put out by the Division of Marine Fisheries this summer, they have battery lives of ten years so we will be collecting information on those animals for the next decade,” said Winton.

“That’s going to give us a better understanding of when and where they are feeding off the coast of the Cape and all of that is building of research that has been conducted in previous years.”

Through the research, the Conservancy will be able to identify white shark hot spots and times when risk to recreation water users is at its highest.

“Understanding the research is incredibly important to inform beach management and public safety practices in an area where white sharks are feeding off the coast of the Cape that’s also a really important tourism area,” said Winton.

Dr. Greg Skomal, a senior biologist with the DMF, said it’s clear that the sharks are feeding in shallow waters, especially following the two shark attacks off the Outer Cape in late summer of 2018.

“It obviously exposes people to some level of risk,” Skomal said.

“We feel that if we can better understand when where and how white sharks attack and kill seals, we’ll be able to, perhaps, collect the kinds of information necessary to enhance public safety.”

Major Project Planned at Cape Cod Hospital:

A new $180 million state-of-the-art six-story tower was announced in 2019 as the newest addition to Cape Cod Hospital.

The facility, which will be built opposite the Mugar Bed Tower on the west side of the hospital, will also involve redevelopment of the campus, including improved infrastructure, improved traffic circulation with additional parking, and expansion of the surgical suite within the original hospital footprint.

The number of beds at the Hyannis hospital would also increase with the new tower.

The new facility is expected to serve the hospital’s cardiovascular patients and expand their medical and radiation oncology services.

CEO Michael Lauf said the new tower project would be a “transformative step toward the future for Cape Cod.”

“This new 6-floor addition to the hospital will create a state-of-the-art facility to serve our cardiovascular patients, a needed expansion of our critical care service, and expansion of our medical and radiation oncology services,” he said.

There will also be space in the new construction to accommodate future growth of medical/surgical services, including the development of a Level III trauma program, continued enhancement of our surgical services and improved access to community-based care.

The total cost of the project will be $180 million and has been approved by the Cape Cod Healthcare Board of Trustees.

A formal groundbreaking ceremony took place in the fall of 2019.

End of an Era; Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant Closes:

After 47-years of operation, officials at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station shut down the station.

Entergy decided two years ago to shutter the plant, taking a major supplier of energy off-line.

The entire shutdown process is funded by a $1.6 billion budget. Just over $1 billion will go towards the actual decommissioning work, with around $400,000 to be used for the management and storage of spent nuclear fuel.

The station’s spent fuel pool is designed and licensed to store 3,859 fuel assemblies. Currently, 2,378 spent fuel assemblies are stored in the pool.

The station designated a staff parking lot to store the leftover casks of spent fuel. The lot, located about 75 feet above sea level, will act as a pad to house the casks of nuclear fuel.

Senior Communications Specialist Patrick O’Brien said the leftover nuclear fuel will be removed and properly stored.

Later in the summer, federal regulators approved the sale of the plant to Holtec, which will oversee an expedited decommissioning process.

“Now it becomes more of a focus on the spent fuel pool, on de-energizing systems, draining systems, and preparing for moving the fuel into dry cask storage,” said Neil Sheehan, an NRC spokesman.

Sheehan said the different set of activities at the plant will require new inspectors who are experts in those areas.

One of the early decommissioning activities at the plant was to move the fuel out of the reactor and into the spent fuel pool.

“They have safely accomplished that,” Sheehan said.

The NRC will continue to monitor the plant with a resident inspector and specialists who will be going to the site to look into decommissioning work.

“They will be keeping a close watch as they make that change,” Sheehan said.

Entergy currently remains the license holder for the facility. The company’s plan calls for long-term storage.

Entergy’s plan would put the plant into SAFSTOR, or long-term storage, with a 60-year decommissioning.

The NRC will maintain a presence at the facility as long as the plant holds a license.

Nantucket Opens New Hospital:

Doors opened to patients for the first time in 2019 at the new Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the $90 million dollar building, which replaces the old facility built in 1957.

The hospital is the first in the state to get a total replacement in four decades.

The 106,000-square-foot hospital features state-of-the-art equipment and expanded outpatient service, along with inpatient care and surgery, providing a central location for the community’s health care needs, including primary care, emergency, specialty care and diagnostic testing.

The hospital includes 14 inpatient beds, 29 clinical exam rooms for primary care, expanded labor and delivery services, a new heliport landing, a trauma room, five infusion bays, and 12 emergency examination rooms.

“Nantucket is small, but we can do big things,” said Dr. Margot Hartmann, the hospital’s former president and CEO said at the time.

Hartmann said seeing the first patients come in made it feel like it was the birthday of the hospital.

“It’s a goose bump feeling,” she said.

Hartmann said the hospital is the main ingredient which allows for Nantucket residents to have a quality of life 30 miles from the mainland.

“People rallied to that story and that realization and it has been remarkable to see how the community has come together for its hospital and its future health care,” she said.

The project was paid for entirely through private donations, free of debt and with no taxpayer dollars.

More than $100 million of a $120 million capital campaign has been raised.

“This is the largest capital campaign for a community hospital in American history,” said Bruce Percelay, the chair of the capital campaign.

More than half of the number of donations came from Nantucket residents.

“The way people stepped up, from lemonade stands through multi-million-dollar gifts, was extraordinary,” Percelay said.

Percelay said the new hospital is a legacy gift to the island for the next generation of residents and visitors.

“There probably is not one single institution on this island that has more impact than a hospital,” he said.

The hospital will house seven primary care doctors on site with 29 exam rooms.

The hospital regularly sees 10,000 to 12,000 emergency room visits each year, along with delivering 150 to 160 babies.

It averages 250 year-round employees with more seasonal staff hired for the summer tourist season.

Hartmann said the new facility will help in the hospital’s efforts to attract and retain staff.

“The costs of rapid turnover will diminish significantly,” she said. “That has already been true. Our recruiting has really become a pleasure.”

Hartmann said he heard someone ask if they are hiring during a recent community open house.

“I’ve been here almost 20 years and I’ve never heard that,” she said.

The next phase of the project will be to demolish the old building and construct a new parking lot. Affordable housing units for staff will then be constructed.

“Housing on Nantucket is a crisis and the ability to attract quality medical personnel without quality housing is quite difficult,” Percelay said.

The building will focus on more transient workers, including visiting nurses, experts from Massachusetts General Hospital and other consultants.

“This will provide really a first-class living environment that not many other institutions on the island are in a position to create,” he said.

The housing component of the project is not expected to be completed for about two years.

Hyannis Retail Upgrades:

Some of the most significant retail shopping developments for Cape Cod in decades developed in Hyannis in 2019.

The grand opening for the new Target store in Hyannis at the Cape Cod Mall took place in October. The 80,000-square-foot-store offers an assortment of kids’ products, home décor, a variety of seasonal items and more.

Services also include a CVS Pharmacy location, Starbucks and Order Pickup, which allows customers to order items online and pick them up in store within an hour.

The opening of Target was made possible by former retail powerhouse Sears, which closed its only Cape Cod location at the mall in 2018.

The new Target is a small-format store, which the company said they have been opening more nationwide and “offers an easy and convenient shopping experience in communities where a traditional-sized Target might not fit.”

The location is Target’s first store on the Cape and employs 150 people.

Several other major renovations took place at the Cape Cod Mall with the movement of several restaurants and the development of new retail outlets.

While the Cape Cod Mall was being re-imagined, major plans were approved across the street at the Cape Town Plaza where the Town of Barnstable struck a new development agreement.

The 49-year lease will bring in more than $150 million for the Barnstable Municipal Airport, which controls the property.

WS Development, which is the current lease holder, will redevelop the entire property.

Plans call for a 300,000-square-foot project called ‘Landing at Hyannis’ which will include retail space, restaurants, entertainment, offices and more, along with green and open space.

“This was a very significant team effort throughout the town,” said John Griffin, the chair of the Barnstable Municipal Airport Commission.

Through the agreement, WS Development will also pay the Barnstable Housing Trust $2.5 million, as a planned housing component was not allowed due to FAA regulations. The first proposal called for up to 75 housing units in the redevelopment.

The company will pay the trust $75,000 a year for 10 years and then contribute a payment of $1.75 million.

Officials praised the work by the developer to work with the town on the specific provisions within the proposal and lease.

“WS was always at the table as a partner,” said Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells.

“Strong in their commitment to the town of Barnstable and that is greatly appreciated.”

The signed agreement will allow WS Development to get right to work on redevelopment, even though the lease does not begin until 2024.

The current lease pays the airport about $60,000 per year.

Airport Manager Katie Servis said the property diversifies its revenue stream to help it weather the ebbs and flows of the aviation market.

“Having alternative sources of revenue to maintain our self-sufficiency is key to the airport’s success,” Servis said. “This lease is a major contribution to that revenue.”

The lease puts the airport in a good position to save money for major capital projects, including a runway redevelopment.

“This allows us to set some money aside and to also build some reserves so if we do have more downturns in the aviation market, we have a cushion,” Servis said.

WS Development was formed in the 1980s and is a privately held real estate development, management and ownership firm.

The firm currently manages a portfolio of 25 million square feet in nearly 100 properties. The properties are commercially oriented shopping centers consisting of mainly retail, restaurants and entertainment venues.

‘MAGA’ Hat Incident in Falmouth Gets National Attention

An incident in Falmouth in 2019 with political overtones went viral and captured the attention of many around the country.

Falmouth Police charged an East Falmouth woman in February with allegedly attacking a man who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

According to court documents, Rosaine Santos, 41, was accused of first verbally assaulting the man, then hitting him on the head.

The MAGA hats are commonly associated with President Donald Trump.

The alleged incident happened inside the Casa Vallarta Mexican restaurant.

The police report filed in Falmouth District Court indicates that when officers asked why she was bothering the man, she said he should not be allowed to eat in a Mexican restaurant.

“I asked Rosaine why she was behaving badly in the manner and she stated that Bryton was a (expletive) for supporting Trump. She also stated that he shouldn’t be allowed in a Mexican restaurant with that hat,” according the report filed by Falmouth Police Officer Newton Cardoso.

The alleged victim, Bryton Turner, posted a video of the incident on his Facebook page.

The video showed Santos yelling at Turner and grabbing and pulling his hat off.

During the video, Turner is speaking into the camera, saying, “This is the problem – ignorant people like this. I’m just trying to sit here and eat a nice meal,” while Santos continues to take his hat.

“You see this? People like that, that’s the problem. That’s the problem with America these days. People this ignorant, who want to lash out on people who are educated,” Turner said.

In a second video, Turner filmed Santos being questioned by officers and later arrested by officers for trying to steal his hat yet again while being escorted out of the restaurant by four police officers.

“Rosie is not doing to hot right now, I don’t know what happened. She just tried to grab my hat in front of four officers, that’s smart. There she is getting cuffed. Have a nice time in the cell Rosie!”

According to the police report, Santos first knocked the hat off the man’s head, then struck him in the head when officers were walking her out of the building.

In his report, Officer Cardoso said Santos’ eyes were bloodshot and glassy and her speech was slurred.

“While speaking with Rosaine I detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the officer wrote.

The report also said officers had a difficult time getting her into the cruiser.

Police said her behavior continued during the booking process.

Santos was later arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on potential immigration violation charges.

Popular Hyannis Tourist Attraction Closes

A tourist attraction that brought thousands of people to Main Street in Hyannis every summer shut down operations after more than two decades.

The final day for Cape Cod Duckmobiles was August 22. The business, which is part of the company Cape Cod Tours, had been in operation since 1995 and had carried up to 30,000 passengers during peak seasons.

The yellow and blue Duckmobiles traveled along the streets of downtown Hyannis and through Lewis Bay.

U.S. insurers are no longer renewing coverage for the amphibious vehicles due to high profile accidents, including one last July in Branson, Missouri when a vehicle capsized and sank in high winds killing 17 people.

Jon Britton, who owns Cape Cod Tours, Inc. with Doreen Britton, said everyone was sad the operation came to an end.

“There is nothing we can do about it,” Britton said. “We just have to make the best of it and do what we can for the next few weeks and just move on.”

Britton said they were notified a year ago by insurer Great American Insurance Co. that they would no longer cover combination land and water vehicles.

Unlike many other similar businesses, Cape Cod Duckmobiles were able to operate this year.

Britton participated in a summit in Boston in February which was attended by companies from all around the world. He said insurance companies said they just couldn’t take the chance anymore due to the accidents.

We can’t buy insurance,” Britton said. “We’ve been all over the world. After the accident in Branson last year they decided they don’t want the negative exposure.”

Cape Cod Tours will continue to operate its children and family fishing trips.

Britton sold two of the amphibious vehicles to businesses in Canada.

Kennedy Tragedy in Hyannis:

The Kennedy family was hit with another tragedy when a young member of the fabled family died in Hyannis Port.

The state medical examiner concluded that Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, died from an accidental drug overdose in August.

Kennedy Hill was found unresponsive in a house at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port and was later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office issued a statement that said Kennedy Hill’s cause of death of was acute methadone and ethanol toxicity in combination with other prescription medications.

The 22-year-old Boston College student was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.

As a student at Deerfield Academy, Kennedy Hill wrote about battles she had with depression.

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 while running for president.

Other Notable Stories:

Several other stories caught the attention of Cape Codders in 2019.

Cape Cod, and much of Massachusetts, was hit by a wave of mosquito-borne illnesses in 2019. Eastern Equine Encephalitis infected mosquitoes first showed up in Falmouth and Bourne, prompting the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project to urge residents to take precautions to avoid bites. EEE is a rare but serious illness that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. While EEE can infect people of all ages, people under the age of 15 and over 50 are at the greatest risk for serious illness. After the first detections on the Upper Cape, other incidences began popping up further down Cape.

The Cape Cod political landscape will change in 2020 following the decision of two veteran politicians in 2019 to step away from office. Republican Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Vinny deMacedo resigned from office to take a job at Bridgewater State University. Several people have filed papers to replace deMacedo on Beacon Hill. In the 5th Barnstable State Representative District, Republican Randy Hunt announced he would not run for re-election for the seat that includes the Upper Cape and a section of Plymouth.

John Allen officially retired from his position as president of the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum in 2019. Allen, who turned 75 this year, said he felt bittersweet after stepping down from the position. He did praise the new president, Laura Dambier, who started on October 1. “I’m quite optimistic this next chapter goes on to newer heights, as it does with any succession that’s done well,” Allen said.

Southcoast Health announced the planned closure of the maternity unit at Tobey Hospital in Wareham in 2019, while expanding services at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. The plan dedicates the entire third floor at St. Luke’s to coordinated inpatient services for the care of mothers, newborns and children. The expansion will build upon a recent $14 million investment in St. Luke’s Stoico/FIRSTFED Maternity Center. The closure of Tobey’s maternity unit caused a significant amount of concern in the Wareham area among those who worries about having to travel a longer distance for baby deliveries.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital welcomed a new president and CEO in 2019 as the board of trustees chose Gary Shaw to replace Margot Hartmann, who stepped down in September. Shaw most recently served as President of Cambridge Medical Center in Minnesota and has 20 years of experience leading hospitals and healthcare organizations. He also served in the U.S. Navy’s Medical Service Corps for two decades, where he reached the rank of Lieutenant Commander. At Cambridge Medical Center, Shaw was responsible for a number of system-wide improvement initiatives in quality and patient care and led the development of a new $9 million outpatient clinic.

Following complaints from area residents, the Christmas Tree Shops pulled merchandise in 2019 seen by some as mocking shark attacks on beachgoers from all Cape Cod locations. Several people expressed dissatisfaction, some outrage, at the store’s decision to market items making fun of shark attacks on people. In a statement to CapeCod.com, Jessica Joyce, Senior Manager of Public Relations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops’ parent company, said the store removed the merchandise from all Cape Cod locations. “We have removed these items from the Cape locations. It is never our intention to offend customers by our merchandise assortment,” said Joyce.

A message in a bottle that is more than 36 years old was discovered on Cape Cod. Joshua Mendes says he found a weathered glass bottle with the bleached letter while beachcombing in Provincetown. He says the letter was signed by an 11-year-old girl named Jenny Brown and dated May 14, 1983. The letter gives the address of a post office box in Jonesport, Maine, and says “Please write me.” Attempts to contact the person had been unsuccessful.

The largest loggerhead turtle ever rescued and rehabilitated in New England was released back into the wild in July at West Dennis Beach. The 330-pounder named Munchkin was found cold stunned by Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary rescuers in late November in Wellfleet. The adult female was also missing more than half of her front flipper and part of a back flipper, along with injuries to her right eye. Munchkin was near death, lethargic, emaciated and covered in large barnacles.

Cape Cod’s only strip club closed in 2019. Zachary’s Pub officially locked the doors on June 3, when the owner of the former club, Richard Halpern, forfeited his adult-entertainment license to selectmen at Mashpee Town Hall. With the surrender of the license, Mashpee Town Manager Rodney Collins noted that anyone interested in reopening the strip club would need to complete the application process for a license, which requires approval from the board. The property was later sold to a real estate developer.

The success of the Cape Flyer continued in 2019. After a few weeks of packed trains coming to Cape Cod, capacity was expanded. Another bi-level train car was added at the request of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority to provide more seats and space for passengers, along with another bathroom. The Cape Flyer weekend train service runs between Boston’s South Station and Hyannis, with stops in Braintree, Brockton, Middleborough, Wareham, Buzzards Bay and Bourne.

Citing the ongoing opioid crisis, Bourne public schools are now allowing nurses to carry and use opioid-overdose antidote naloxone. The Bourne School Committee voted unanimously to allow nurses to carry and administer Narcan to anyone suffering an opioid overdose including students, teachers, parents, or visitors to the school during hours of operation.

The board of selectmen in Sandwich voted in 2019 to accept a proposal for the future use of the former Henry T. Wing School that was recommended by a review committee. The Stratford Capital Group proposal would redevelop the property into a 128-unit mixed income senior housing facility.