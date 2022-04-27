You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Fire, Police Departments Granted Money for AEDs

Cape Cod Fire, Police Departments Granted Money for AEDs

April 27, 2022

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that hundreds of cities and towns in Massachusetts, including several on Cape Cod, will benefit from grant funding to buy Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for public safety use.

Fire and police departments across the Bay State will be given their share of $527,000 in state and federal funding. With that money, AEDs will be equipped to roughly 250 public safety vehicles.

AED devices are used to aid people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

State legislators on both sides of the aisle worked to pass this funding for constituents across the Commonwealth.

The following is a list of police and fire departments on Cape Cod and the Islands who received grants for these AEDs worth between roughly $1,500 and $2,500:

-Barnstable Fire District

-Barnstable Police Department

-Bourne Fire Department

-Brewster Fire Department

-Centerville/Osterville/Marstons Mills Fire District

-Chatham Fire Department

-Chilmark Fire Department

-Dennis Fire Department

-Eastham Fire Department

-Hyannis Fire District

-Oak Bluffs Fire/EMT

-Orleans Police Department

-Provincetown Police Department

-Wellfleet Fire Department

-Yarmouth Police Department

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 