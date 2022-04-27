Cape Cod Fire, Police Departments Granted Money for AEDs

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker has announced that hundreds of cities and towns in Massachusetts, including several on Cape Cod, will benefit from grant funding to buy Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for public safety use.

Fire and police departments across the Bay State will be given their share of $527,000 in state and federal funding. With that money, AEDs will be equipped to roughly 250 public safety vehicles.

AED devices are used to aid people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

State legislators on both sides of the aisle worked to pass this funding for constituents across the Commonwealth.

The following is a list of police and fire departments on Cape Cod and the Islands who received grants for these AEDs worth between roughly $1,500 and $2,500:

-Barnstable Fire District

-Barnstable Police Department

-Bourne Fire Department

-Brewster Fire Department

-Centerville/Osterville/Marstons Mills Fire District

-Chatham Fire Department

-Chilmark Fire Department

-Dennis Fire Department

-Eastham Fire Department

-Hyannis Fire District

-Oak Bluffs Fire/EMT

-Orleans Police Department

-Provincetown Police Department

-Wellfleet Fire Department

-Yarmouth Police Department