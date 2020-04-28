Cape League President Explains Decision to Cancel 2020 Season

HYANNIS-President of the Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL) Chuck Sturtevant described what went into the decision to call off the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus.

“This is my 34th year, and this was the hardest decision I think I’ve ever had to make, in anything,” Sturtevant said.

League officers were meeting twice a week for months, and general managers were also in constant contact with each other. These league representatives, along with the league’s medical team, sent letters to Sturtevant regarding a cancellation of the 2020 season.

The decision to call the season off was made unanimously last week by the league’s Executive Committee.

Sturtevant also mentioned that there was a meeting held with Major League Baseball (MLB) regarding the situation before the decision was made. MLB, according to Sturtevant, stated that the “risk is greater than the reward” in their opinion, and they supported the CCBL’s decision.

Sturtevant explained that pairing players from across the country with local host families during the pandemic would have proven to be a difficult task.

“It just could create too much logistical turmoil to be able to deal with the whole thing,” he continued,

The safety of fans, volunteers, and everyone else who makes the league possible was also taken into account in the decision.

Sturtevant apologized that the situation came to this, but said that it was the best decision the league could make given the circumstances.