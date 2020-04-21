Cape Symphony and Conservatory Names New Executive Director

HYANNIS – Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Cape Symphony and Conservatory has announced that Michael Albaugh has taken over as their executive director.

An associate and close friend of Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak, Albaugh was with the Philadelphia Orchestra prior to taking the job on Cape Cod.

He was drawn to the area by the skilled performances and the public’s appreciation for the organization.

“It’s very clear that there’s something magical happening out here on the Cape with the Symphony and Conservatory,” Albaugh said.

As concerts have been cancelled for now, Albaugh has taken over the Cape Symphony and Conservatory in a difficult time. He says he’s been in contact with the organization’s staff members to figure out plans to get through the pandemic with what they have.

Still, he remains optimistic that emergency grants will be provided to help their financial situation. Albaugh hopes that financial sustainability can remain in place despite the pandemic.

“What I do like is that the organization is committed,” he said, “and we’re making sure that we’re doing everything we can to be here when all of this comes back to, somewhat, of a new normal.”

In the meantime, however, Albaugh and the Cape Symphony and Conservatory are asking for the public support. Albaugh expressed hope that they can provide residents with art again in the near future.

