CCRTA Applauds Driver Who Helped Victim of Centerville Stabbing

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority officials are applauding the heroic actions of one of their drivers after she stopped to assist the victim of a recent stabbing in Centerville earlier this month.

Lisa Lunedei, a bus driver with the CCRTA, came across the 62-year-old victim during her routine route and provided first-aid while EMS arrived, says Administrator Tom Cahir.

“She got off the bus, visibly nervous, but she reported into the operations center that she had gotten off the bus and was trying to help the gentleman. She brought first aid kit. And then just made sure until EMT’s arrived that things were okay. She played a fairly prominent role,” said Cahir.

Cahir added that they were proud to have her as part of their staff.

24-year-old suspect Ygor Barboza, who is known to the victim, was identified and taken into custody as part of the incident on Old State Road.

The victim was transported via MedFlight to a Rhode Island hospital for their injuries.

Lunedei was also recognized as a Cape Codder of the month in 2021.