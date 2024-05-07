Developing: Serious assault reported in Centerville, traffic delays reported

CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are on the scene of a reported serious assault in Centerville. The scene unfolded on Old Stage Road at Great Marsh Road about 4 PM. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Cape Cod Airfield to fly a victim, who was reportedly stabbed to an off-Cape trauma center. Traffic delays and possible road closures were reported at the incident scene.



The above photo was sent in by a CWN reader. It shows two Barnstable Police officers with guns drawn on the apparent suspect, who appears to be holding a knife, at gunpoint. The suspect was reportedly tased and taken into custody and offered medical treatment (CWN is protecting the identity of the suspect until officially released.

CWN is checking with Barnstalbe Police but because the incident is reported domestic in nature state law limits what police can released. We will followup with the Cape & Islands D.A.’s office as well.