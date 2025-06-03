Chairwoman of Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe will lead the Bourne Select Board

BOURNE – Melissa Ferretti, the chairwoman of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, has become the new chair of the Bourne Select Board.

Ferretti was first elected to the Bourne board in 2022. She won reelection this spring, and was named the new chair at the May 27th meeting.

“I understand the challenges we face, and the opportunities that lie ahead, but my goal is to create strong partnerships, advance policies that enhance our town’s future, and provide steady leadership that drives positive progress,” said Ferretti.

Last year, the state of Massachusetts officially recognized the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe via governor’s executive order, only the second tribe to do so along with the federally-recognized Mashpee Wampanoag and the Gay Head.

The Town of Bourne is dealing with the long-awaited replacement of the Cape Cod Canal bridges. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has notified residents about property acquisitions to facilitate the new bridges as well as temporary access needs.