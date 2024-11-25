State Recognizes Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe

PLYMOUTH – Governor Maura Healey has signed an executive order granting state recognition to the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe.

The tribe that consists of about 200 members is headquartered in Plymouth. They have continuously inhabited lands within the borders of what is now Massachusetts, with ancestral homelands stretching into Cape Cod.

Healey’s office says the executive order will allow the tribe to establish a governmental relationship.

“The Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe has been living in and contributing to our Massachusetts communities since long before the Mayflower’s arrival,” said Governor Healey. “Our administration deeply appreciates our strong ties with the indigenous tribes across our state, and this Executive Order gives Herring Pond Wampanoag the recognition they deserve.”

“As Chairwoman of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, I am deeply moved and extend our heartfelt gratitude to Governor Maura Healey for her steadfast support and commitment to the Wampanoag Nation and to all Indigenous Tribes of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Melissa Ferretti.

Ferretti continued, “This recognition not only reaffirms our rightful place in the history of this country, highlighting our integral role in its creation it acknowledges the profound contributions of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe and honors the legacy of our ancestors who came before us.”

The only other previously state-recognized Native American Tribe in Massachusetts was the Nipmuc Band. The two tribes which have reservations through federal recognition are the Mashpee Wampanoag and Gay Head.