Chatham Coronavirus Impact Fund Launched with $300,000 Goal

CHATHAM – The Chatham Coronavirus Impact Fund has been launched with a $300,000 goal to aid full-time town residents.

A total of 12 advisory board members make up the fund, which will help families impacted by the virus and pandemic across Chatham.

More than $200,000 has already been raised, including $100,000 from The Chatham Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation.

The fund received their nonprofit status through Monomoy Community Services and the Lower Cape Outreach Council. To learn more about the fund, including how to donate, visit Monomoy Community Services’ website by clicking here.