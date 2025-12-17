Chatham Elementary School recognized for continued improvement in testing scores

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHATHAM – Chatham Elementary School was recently recognized by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for the continued improvement of its students’ MCAS math and literacy scores.

The school was one of 92 in-state schools honored for the benchmark as part of the Department’s ‘Celebrating Academic Success Conference’ on December third, a one-day event bringing schools together to discuss and celebrate successful educational practices.

School officials credited the transformation of their Response to Intervention model into a Multi-Tiered System of Supports for the bump, attributing it to substantial growth in student development.

Per the recognition, the school has reached pre=pandemic levels of achievement, overcoming an educational difficulty many institutions have experienced since the pandemic.