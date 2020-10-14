You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Elementary School Reports Positive Coronavirus Case

October 14, 2020

CHATHAM – Officials from the Monomoy Regional School District were advised of a positive COVID-19 case at Chatham Elementary School on Tuesday.

Contact tracing efforts have already begun, and those who were in close contact with the infected individual were told to quarantine.

Students and staff members in the classroom with the person who tested positive will be meeting remotely.

The school district stated that students and staff members have consistently followed virus prevention measures, and that all classrooms will continue to be sanitized each evening. Chatham Elementary School also received extra sanitation following the news.

