Chatham Maintains Water Conservation Measures Despite Rainfall

CHATHAM – Chatham officials say that the town’s water conservation restrictions will remain in place for a while longer despite recent rainfall reducing the severity of the region’s drought.

Cape Cod recently moved down a level on the state’s metric for drought, dropping from Level 3 – Critical Drought to Level 2 – Significant Drought.

Director of Public Works Tom Temple told Select Board members at their most recent meeting that the town hasn’t needed to pump as much water due to the conservation measures, but looming maintenance will soon overall reduce service capacity.

“Keep in mind we’re getting ready to take Well #5 off the temporary GAC vessel and drain that for the winter months. So I would just hold steady where we are and let’s see what kind of further rain and other kinds of weather we might see over the next week or so and then we can make additional adjustments if need be,” said Temple.

Town officials previously relaxed its water use restrictions in September to allow residents to rinse outdoor equipment and boats for winter storage.