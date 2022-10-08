Cape and Islands Drought Alleviated by Recent Rainfall

HYANNIS – Recent rainfall has improved drought conditions across the state, including on the Cape and Islands.

Both the Cape Cod Region and Islands region are at level 2 – Significant drought, according to state environmental officials.

Despite the increased precipitation, officials said the area from Hyannis to Wellfleet still remains dry on average.

“Even though recent rainfall over the past month has been extremely beneficial to the Commonwealth’s water systems, it is important to remember that the majority of the state has had an insufficient amount of precipitation this year,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Beth Card in a statement.

“State agencies will continue to closely monitor conditions, especially in locations that didn’t receive as much rain, such as the coastal part of the Northeast, the elbow area on Cape Cod, and Islands Regions, and we ask that everyone continues practicing water conservation in an effort to further assist the rebounding of local water systems.”

Residents and communities are still urged to conserve water when possible.