Christmas Tree Shops Files for Bankruptcy

HYANNIS – A New England retailer that got its start on Cape Cod has filed for bankruptcy.

Christmas Tree Shops, which first opened on Cape 50 years ago, made the filing Friday, according to Forbes.

The company said high inflation, interest rate hikes and falling consumer demand led to the filing.

The news comes as experts forecast a potential recession for the second quarter.

Barnstable County officials recently said they are in a strong financial situation, but are gearing up for a long season of possible challenges.

More business stories from CapeCod.com: