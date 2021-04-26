Coalition Seeks to Bolster Workforce By Building Skills

HYANNIS – The recently developed Massachusetts Business Coalition on Skills is looking to help residents build and develop skills that will strengthen the workforce throughout the state.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is a member of the coalition, which stresses the importance of advocating for policies to assist in the development of skills in members of the workforce.

In a recent interview, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross touched upon the difficulties employers have with finding individuals with the right skillset to fill positions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has especially highlighted this issue which has grown over the past few years.

Additionally, current and established members of the workforce throughout the state feel the need to develop new skills or improve upon old ones in order to remain strong contributors.

“How we continue to support a strong economy is you have a well-educated, well-skilled workforce working for employers who continue to help their people grow and learn,” said Northcross in a recent interview for CapeCod.com’s Sunday Journal.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter