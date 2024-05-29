You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Coast Guard Once Again in Top 10 of Dr. Beach’s Annual List

May 29, 2024

Sunrise at Coast Guard Beach. CapeCod.com

EASTHAM – A Cape Cod beach is once again in the top ten of Doctor Beach’s annual report grading coastal destinations nationwide.

Eastham’s Coast Guard Beach is number 9 on the list, a step up from its tenth-place slot last year. 

Dr. Stephen Leatherman (“Dr. Beach”) says Coast Guard has been a favorite for him over the decades he’s maintained the annual report. 

“This is where the cliffs meet the barrier beaches. Then you see the whole Nauset system and the marsh system which goes back in history—discovered by [Samuel de] Champlain in 1605 and the Nauset Indians that lived their early on. There’s a rich history there.”

He adds that a returning shark and seal population keeps it from ranking higher on the list, hindering its potential for swimability, though he did highlight ongoing efforts by lifeguards to notify beachgoers about the shark risks.

The full list of Top 10 Beaches for 2024 can be found on drbeach.org

