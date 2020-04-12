Community Development Partnership Provides Updates During Outbreak

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership has provided updates to local business owners amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The CDP is reminding owners to take advantage of federal loan programs being offered by the Small Business Administration if they are struggling during the pandemic.

Advice on which programs to apply for, along with help on creating recovery plans and updating financial records, will also be given by the CDP.

Contact Director of Business and Credit Programs for the CDP Pam Andersen at pam@capecdp.org to schedule an appointment.

For more information, visit the CDP’s website by clicking here.