Coronavirus Case Identified at Monomoy High School

HARWICH – Officials in the Monomoy Regional School District have been advised of a positive coronavirus case within Monomoy Regional High School.

Local health leaders are working with the school district, and those who have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive have been contacted and advised to isolate themselves.

Dr. Scott Carpenter, Monomoy’s superintendent, expressed confidence that additional transmission of the virus can be mitigated with continued emphasis on safety practices like social distancing and increased cleaning.