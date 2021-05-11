Drone Video Shows Endangered Whales Appearing to Embrace

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) – Drone video of two critically endangered North Atlantic right whales swimming in Cape Cod Bay shows the animals appearing to embrace one another with their flippers.

Wildlife photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium captured the moment on February 28 as the whales interacted.

Woods Hole scientists say such behavior is rarely observed and that it may have been the first time a whale hug was recorded from the air.

North Atlantic right whales are some of the planet’s most endangered animals, with the known population estimated at just 360. The whales are susceptible to ship strikes and potentially lethal entanglements with commercial fishing gear.

The footage can be viewed on a tweet from National Geographic’s Twitter account below:

Drone video shows two male North Atlantic right whales named Fiddle and Hyphen swimming together in an intimate way scientists call belly-to-belly behavior #SecretsOfTheWhales https://t.co/SK4icbqiqN

🎥 @Brian_Skerry pic.twitter.com/C2EqzdaZjd — National Geographic (@NatGeo) May 10, 2021

