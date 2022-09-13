You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eastham Visitor Center to Get Water Refill Station

Eastham Visitor Center to Get Water Refill Station

September 13, 2022

 

EASTHAM – A new water refill station will be unveiled at the Eastham Visitor Center along Route 6 on Saturday, September 17 at 9 a.m.

The refill station, which was developed as a collaboration between the town and the Eastham Chamber of Commerce and CARE for the Cape and Islands, is meant to reduce marine debris and encourage the use of reusing bottles.

CARE for the Cape and Islands undertakes multiple environmental initiatives across the region, including steps to preserve local sources of water.

Multiple refill stations similar to the one being unveiled at the Visitor Center have recently been installed throughout Eastham.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


