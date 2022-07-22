You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands

Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands

July 22, 2022

Founder and Director of CARE for the Cape and Islands Jill Talladay joined us on the show this week to talk about the latest happening with her organization. Through new collaborations with other groups as well as efforts in getting messaging out to residents and visitors, Jill and her team are looking to progress their mission of preserving and protecting the local environment.

