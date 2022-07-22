Founder and Director of CARE for the Cape and Islands Jill Talladay joined us on the show this week to talk about the latest happening with her organization. Through new collaborations with other groups as well as efforts in getting messaging out to residents and visitors, Jill and her team are looking to progress their mission of preserving and protecting the local environment.
Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands
July 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
