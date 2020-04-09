Falmouth Nursing Home to Pivot to Providing COVID-19 Treatment

FALMOUTH – The Royal Falmouth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be transitioned into a coronavirus treatment facility for patients with less serious symptoms.

Town officials said in a recent meeting that those who primarily stay in the nursing home will be transitioned to a location along Jones Road.

Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann said that 80 beds will be utilized at the nursing home, which he referred to as a “step-down facility,” to treat COVID-19 cases.

“That’ll be probably operational, I heard, by the end of the week…Hopefully we don’t need it,” McGann said.

“I mean, I pray we don’t need it, but we may, and we’ll have it there.”

Chairwoman of the Falmouth Board of Selectmen Megan English Braga said that local and state officials, including Representative Dylan Fernandes, have reached out to ensure that the transition to the Jones Road site is smooth.

“This particular issue with facilitating that building being used has been going on for the last couple of weeks,” English Braga said.

This comes after Governor Charlie Baker announced that Joint Base Cape Cod is slated to act as another field hospital during the pandemic.

Cape Cod Healthcare noted, however, that the medical role that the base could play during the outbreak still remains unclear, and that it is not acting as a hospital at this time.

Cape Cod Healthcare is advising residents to not show up to the base expecting that a field hospital has been set up, as they are still planning on the next course of action.