COVID-19 update 4/05/20: Field hospital to be set up at Joint Base Cape Cod



CAPE COD – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health latest daily report shows 15 more COVID-19 deaths statewide for a today for a total of 231. None of the latest deaths were from Cape Cod. There are now 347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County.

Meanwhile, at this afternoons briefing, Governor Charlie Baker announced that a field hospital will be set up at Joint Base Cape Cod. The Cape Cod center will join with the ones at the Boston Convention and Exhibiton Center and the DCU Center in Boston. A fourth field hospital may be constructed in Western Massachusetts according to the Governor. The field hospitals are designed to take COVID-19 patients that no longer need acute care in a hospital.