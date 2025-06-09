Falmouth remaining vocal against early-morning Steamship Authority freight trips

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WOODS HOLE – Falmouth residents and the Select Board are continuing to express frustrations over the noise from the Steamship Authority’s 5:30 a.m. freight runs to Martha’s Vineyard.

Town Manager Mike Renshaw was directed at the June 3rd meeting to update a written letter from 2023 that expresses the board’s continued opposition to the 5:30 a.m. ferry.

The service started in 2012.

Renshaw says the town has heard from many neighbors of the Woods Hole terminal.

“The Select Board continues to receive emails, phone calls regarding frustration over the fact that the Authority has continued its operation of a 5:30 a.m. freight ferry service, specifically stating that the noise and pollution, particularly from idling trucks arriving in the area before the 5 a.m. marshalling time, is negatively impacting their quality of life,” he said.

The Steamship Authority solicited in 2022 for providing a freight service for Martha’s Vineyard from New Bedford, but did not receive any proposals.

The SSA Board of Governors approves scheduling on an annual basis. The Falmouth Select Board at its meeting last week also approved a letter that supports board of governor term limits, a proposal which was recently made by State Senator Dylan Fernandes.