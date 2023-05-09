Army Corps Seeking Comment on Edgartown Plan

EDGARTOWN – Proposed work in Lighthouse Pond near North Water Street in Edgartown has the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting feedback on the plans they received a permit application.

The plans include improved dredging of sandy material within two heavily shoaled areas, maintaining valuable wildlife habitat and coastal resource areas, and improving tidal flushing within the upper pond.

Approximately 2,620 cubic yards of beach compatible sand for beneficial reuse would be generated by the proposed Tidal Flow Improvement Project.

Installation of 7,700 square feet of salt marsh plantings to enhance the existing resource area along the eastern shore would also be included in the plans.

Feedback is being requested by USACE from members of the public; federal, state and local agencies; American Indian Tribes; and other interested parties to evaluate the impacts of the proposed work to the area.

For more information about the plans visit their website.

